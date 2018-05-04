African communications for an African world

Creating relationships with consumers who are selective in terms of who gets their loyalty is largely about how much a brand can resonate with its target audience. Ultimately, agencies should be working hard to understand their brands, their messages and where the brand plays in the SA communications spectrum.

Sibusiso Radebe, co-founder of BWD Advertising, says it’s important to know how South Africans relate to – and where they communicate with – particular brands. In a country as diverse as ours, this is imperative if brand messaging is to resonate with audiences. This is exactly what BWD Advertising did when it received a brief from Wahl to create a truly South African advert for its styling tools.

“If you’re going to create a campaign which is truly South African in nature, you need to know what the brand means in the life of the individual,” says Radebe, adding that while we might all relate to universal messaging such as that used by Coca-Cola – after all, who doesn’t want to ‘open happiness’ – brands that wish to speak to a specific audience need to actually become part of its ecosystem.

To really resonate with an audience, Radebe maintains that consumers must be able to see themselves in the brand’s visuals. It’s about creating a relationship with consumers by finding out where they are, what they do and becoming part of their lexicon – essentially creating communication that bridges the gap between brand and consumer.