Marketing lessons from the creator of Nike

The complexities of building a business – and a brand – from scratch are well documented in the brilliantly written Shoe Dog: A Memoir by the Creator of Nike by Phil Knight. Considered one of the most successful brands of our times, Nike – ironically – was not built on branding or advertising. Knight, an accountant by training, openly admits that he wasn’t a proponent of branding or advertising. Instead the business was founded on a relentless focus on sales.

Shoe Dog is a memoir of what it takes to build a company and the personal sacrifice, uncertainty, precarious financial footing, external threats and big decisions that had to be taken in the years before Nike achieved financial security.

When Knight launched Blue Ribbon – the precursor to Nike – in 1965, running certainly wasn’t the craze it was to become. It wasn’t even a sport, says Knight, it just “was”. “Running for pleasure, running for exercise, running for endorphins, running to live better and longer – these things were unheard of,” he writes in Shoe Dog. Knight, however, believed passionately in running, which is why, despite being useless at selling encyclopaedias, he was very good at selling running shoes.

But as Tim Metz, marketing director of KaiOS Technologies writes on his blog, catching and pushing a cultural wave is easier said than done. “In hindsight, everything makes sense. But spotting a true trend before it’s happening and then betting your everything on it, that’s hard and takes real guts.”

Despite the fact that we live in a very different world to the 1960s when Blue Ribbon was launched, Nike remains an excellent example of a company where market demand and a strong emphasis on sales preceded everything else, says Metz. “They didn’t spend years in a laboratory building a product nobody wanted,” he writes, adding that strong market demand and a relentless focus on sales came first, laying the foundation for one of the greatest brands of all time.