Data and integration: the future of the sponsorship world

While trends may come and go, foundational to the success of any marketing campaign is an understanding of a client’s measurable objectives. This is especially true in the sponsorship and entertainment industry, where solutions may differ dramatically depending on what the objectives are. Sponsorship’s real asset is the ability to tailor-make campaigns.

A good example of this is Chevrolet’s sponsorship of Manchester United. The vehicle company wanted a way to speak to numerous communities worldwide. This was tied to its key measurable objective, which was to drive brand awareness by engaging across these markets. Few platforms could offer the brand this, but with the football club it could reach many different markets with a single message in one campaign.

But while measurable objectives may be the longstanding success factor, what are the new trends globally in this space?

The first is the idea of integration among sponsorship agencies. These days, clients want less complexity. They’re increasingly looking for integrated agencies that can deliver across all marketing platforms so that they can have one discussion and allow the implementation to flow from there.

An example of this is global communications agency Omnicom, recent winner of the MTN account. To meet MTN’s objectives, the agency is making use of all the relevant agencies, including TBWA, the lead agency in the group, to service the account.