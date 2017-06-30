Taking stock of financial services advertising was the focus of today’s Financial Mail AdForum, which took place at the Vega School in Johannesburg, in association with Ornico.

The panel, chaired by Jeremy Maggs, included Ornico’s Mongezi Mtati, Grey Advertising’s Fran Luckin, Avatar’s Veli Ngubane and TILT’s Arye Kellman.

Ads that stand out in the financial services sector need to offer a human insight and a narrative that resonates and connects. Money represents our security and as such it has a powerful emotional hold over us. However, most of the ads featured in this Financial Mail AdForum were fairly rational and failed to tap into any human emotion.

The first ad under the spotlight was a print ad for ABSA which Kellman said felt like an after-thought. The ad, said Luckin, had the kernel of a good idea but failed to land the relevance of the first message. The panel agreed that the creative – the art direction, in particular – was lazy and let the ad down. From a copywriting perspective a strong insight was coupled with irrelevant copy and there was no call to action. The ad was red carded by the audience.