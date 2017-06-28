Cracking the code to informal distribution

That said, noticing a wealth of untapped opportunity within the informal retail sector, 5M2T has launched and piloted a distribution network that makes this sector accessible for a host of brands.

Director Stuart Smith says the company is named for the township slang term “five minutes to town”, a description of someone who is smart and savvy and can get things done quickly. In the eight months that 5M2T has been operational, the company has been distributing products in the over-the-counter pharmaceutical, tobacco and FMCG categories within this sector, visiting 60,000 geolocated spaza outlets per month, all over the country. These outlets are serviced daily by trained staff, Smith explains.

The company’s success is based largely on its understanding of this complex environment, key to which is servicing spaza owners on their own terms. “These owners don’t operate in the same way as a large retailer, who would place a bulk monthly order – even if there is a cost saving advantage to buying large quantities. Rather, not having the storage space or infrastructure, and with theft being a threat to goods in storage, spaza owners prefer to place smaller orders, more frequently, as stock moves off their shelves,” Smith says.

It’s an entirely different approach, not only to the distribution of products, but also in terms of how to market brands. Smith maintains that brands must begin to acknowledge these channels and their specific way of operating, as this market is simply too large to ignore.

On-trade and in-store activations, a marketing method which has been successful in larger retailers, he argues, is a largely ineffective way to get brands stocked in spaza outlets, particularly if they are new.

What many marketers don’t realise is that spaza owners themselves seldom do the actual shopping, but send runners with comprehensive lists to shop on their behalf. Runners are not authorised to deviate from the lists, so providing them with in-store samples is a relatively futile exercise if a brand is hoping to see its products stocked on spaza shelves.