Marketing fraternity needs courage to let go

Diana O’Brien, who heads marketing for Deloitte worldwide, believes the C-suite has lost control of brand management because there are so many media outlets and touch points. "You simply can’t manage and project a brand image 24/7 anymore. Brands need to think about creating world-class experiences and also have the courage to let things go that have made the brand successful in the past. If a brand gives itself a sense of freedom to do things differently it will develop a growth mind-set."

Marc Mathieu, head of global marketing for Samsung, believes customers themselves have become the story.

"They are, and should be, the best advocates for a brand because people are generally more interested to hear what other people have to say. It is disruptive for the creative process but brands have to accept that the ecosystem of traditional marketing has been disrupted," he says.

O’Brien says measurement of marketing success in this new paradigm is predicated on all parts of an organisation seeing value and making sure there are "new deals, bigger deals and retreaded deals" at the end of the process. Marketing, he says, needs to be hardwired into the DNA of an organisation.

Rajamannar cautions about brands’ over-measuring outcomes, given the "deluge of data" available to them.

"It’s about being conscious of what you are trying to achieve and using relevant data to achieve it."