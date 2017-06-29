News & Insights

Marketing fraternity needs courage to let go

It is disruptive for the creative process but brands have to accept that the ecosystem of traditional marketing has been disrupted

29 June 2017 - 09:06 Jeremy Maggs
Raja Rajamannar: Brands aren’t giving consumers what they want. Picture: GETTY IMAGES/FRANCOIS G DURAND
Raja Rajamannar: Brands aren’t giving consumers what they want. Picture: GETTY IMAGES/FRANCOIS G DURAND

Consumers no longer want "stupid stories and ads" that brands continue to produce, but a seamless, meaningful and uninterrupted experience. Few, though, are providing this.

That’s the blunt view of the current state of global marketing from Raja Rajamannar, the chief marketing & communications officer of MasterCard, speaking on the side-lines of the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity, which has just wrapped up in the south of France.

The marketing fraternity needs to start embracing more aggressively what Rajamannar calls "real time hyper-targeted engagement", where once-in-a-lifetime unexpected experiences are created. "Brands need to understand that to be successful they are now just behind-the-scenes enablers of an experience."

SA advertising talent shines again

After several lean years, SA advertising talent is again punching above its weight on the global stage, winning two Grand Prix accolades at the 2017 ...
News & Insights
1 hour ago

Rajamannar says that at the end of the fourth quarter of 2016 there were about 198m active users of AdBlock (an online content filtering and ad-blocking extension), and by the first quarter of 2017 that went up to 225m.

"These are the people who are saying: ‘I don’t want your stupid ads, I don’t want your stories, and I want uninterrupted experiences’." Explaining how it’s done, he used the example of singer Robbie Williams meeting a fan. The brand experience was designed around the fan’s family, who all went to watch a movie, only to have Williams himself appear on stage and address the
fan by name.

"When you looked at the expressions and emotions of that person it resonated, and the MasterCard brand was not spoken about in an intrusive manner."

The Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity brings together professionals working in the creative space. Picture: GETTY IMAGES/FRANCOIS G DURAND
The Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity brings together professionals working in the creative space. Picture: GETTY IMAGES/FRANCOIS G DURAND

Diana O’Brien, who heads marketing for Deloitte worldwide, believes the C-suite has lost control of brand management because there are so many media outlets and touch points. "You simply can’t manage and project a brand image 24/7 anymore. Brands need to think about creating world-class experiences and also have the courage to let things go that have made the brand successful in the past. If a brand gives itself a sense of freedom to do things differently it will develop a growth mind-set."

Marc Mathieu, head of global marketing for Samsung, believes customers themselves have become the story.

"They are, and should be, the best advocates for a brand because people are generally more interested to hear what other people have to say. It is disruptive for the creative process but brands have to accept that the ecosystem of traditional marketing has been disrupted," he says.

O’Brien says measurement of marketing success in this new paradigm is predicated on all parts of an organisation seeing value and making sure there are "new deals, bigger deals and retreaded deals" at the end of the process. Marketing, he says, needs to be hardwired into the DNA of an organisation.

Rajamannar cautions about brands’ over-measuring outcomes, given the "deluge of data" available to them.

"It’s about being conscious of what you are trying to achieve and using relevant data to achieve it."

Top 20 most valuable football brands

Real Madrid overtakes Barcelona as the most powerful football club brand — but Manchester United’s commercial ability in converting its success into ...
News & Insights
7 days ago

What price an ad?

Economic recession and the march of technology mean clients want to see more bang for their buck. This may be straining their relationships with ad ...
News & Insights
10 days ago

I am the brand

Marketers take note: new research finds that students today put themselves first and then position brands to support who they are
News & Insights
28 days ago

Please login or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
Marketing fraternity needs courage to let go
News & Insights
2.
SA advertising talent shines again
News & Insights
3.
Cracking the code to informal distribution
News & Insights
4.
30 minutes with Monalisa Sibongile Zwambila
News & Insights

Related Articles

Cracking the code to informal distribution
News & Insights

Marketing’s next wave is coming
News & Insights

What brands need to do to succeed
News & Insights

An evolving media and communication market
News & Insights

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.