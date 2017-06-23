A voice for the publishing industry

He explains that from the Publisher Council’s point of view, advertisers need to be made aware about where and how they spend their money in the open market. Izak Minnaar of the SABC has volunteered his time in this regard, Du Plessis says, and will be investigating the regulatory aspects involved in the dissemination of fake news. IAB members have the reach to make an impact on the frightening effects of fake news and to educate users to be more sceptical, he says.

Closely linked to this is the issue of journalistic integrity. While there is no silver-bullet solution to embed the idea of integrity in the industry, Du Plessis believes the Publisher Council can encourage its members to instil a sense of pride and passion in their content producers and train them about their responsibilities – to themselves as professionals and to their readers, both in SA and around the world. “Journalistic awards are a big incentive here as a means to showcase great work that is grounded in integrity and accountability,” says Du Plessis. He mentions five pillars of journalistic integrity that publishers are urged to link to their content: truth and accuracy, independence, fairness and impartiality, humanity, and accountability.

Brand safety is an additional area of focus for the IAB, particularly in terms of members’ websites. To start with, the IAB has employed a communication expert to focus on quality content and the education of members regarding brand safety. Du Plessis challenges agencies to educate clients and to make them aware of brand safety issues in open markets. “I’ve seen many violations of brand safety online that brands themselves are not aware of as the space has been purchased programmatically,” he says.

Du Plessis has plans to introduce a ‘Brand Safe’ stamp of approval, which will give advertisers and agencies peace of mind that their brands are safe on IAB member websites. “At this stage, it’s an idea and a work in progress, but one that will certainly elevate the conversation and formalise the concept of brand safety,” he says.

