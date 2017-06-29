News & Insights

SA advertising talent shines again

29 June 2017 - 09:00 Jeremy Maggs

After several lean years, SA advertising talent is again punching above its weight on the global stage, winning two Grand Prix accolades at the 2017 Cannes Lions Festival of Creativity.

Ogilvy Johannesburg won in the radio category for client KFC and a campaign called “Sad Man Meal”, and Egg Films director Terence Neale became the first SA director to win a Grand Prix for work on the adidas brand. The Y&R agency won a gold lion in the health and wellness category for client Surfshack, and Grey Africa took a gold statue in the radio category for its Duracell client.

Ogilvy Johannesburg also won gold in the film category for Cadbury, and Native VML in the entertainment category for the Absolut vodka brand.

Notes of caution for ad industry

This year is shaping up to be another tough one for the advertising industry, writes global agency holding company WPP
10 days ago

An evolving media and communication market

CEO of Conversations Media & Communications, Vincent Magwenya, believes that understanding the values of consumers and creating innovative business ...
23 days ago

Advertising account pitch fee wars

Ad industry says Telkom has asked too many agencies to bid for its prestigious account — a costly business which it refuses to pay fees for and wants ...
1 month ago

