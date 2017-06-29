SA advertising talent shines again

After several lean years, SA advertising talent is again punching above its weight on the global stage, winning two Grand Prix accolades at the 2017 Cannes Lions Festival of Creativity.

Ogilvy Johannesburg won in the radio category for client KFC and a campaign called “Sad Man Meal”, and Egg Films director Terence Neale became the first SA director to win a Grand Prix for work on the adidas brand. The Y&R agency won a gold lion in the health and wellness category for client Surfshack, and Grey Africa took a gold statue in the radio category for its Duracell client.

Ogilvy Johannesburg also won gold in the film category for Cadbury, and Native VML in the entertainment category for the Absolut vodka brand.