The company tries to distance itself from its Native American image, but some are not convinced
This is who we are: South African, we are the birthplace of humanity and a showcase of human excellence
In the last of a series of video interviews with former winners, chief intelligence officer of Primedia Broadcasting, Kelvin Storie, chats to Arye Kellman, managing director of TILT, about the gravitas of the MOST Awards.
And he touches on data and analytics.
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Primedia Broadcasting’s Kelvin Storie on the gravitas of the MOST Awards
In the last of a series of video interviews with former winners, chief intelligence officer of Primedia Broadcasting, Kelvin Storie, chats to Arye Kellman, managing director of TILT, about the gravitas of the MOST Awards.
And he touches on data and analytics.
Publicis Media’s Celia Collins on the triangle between media agencies, owners and clients
Wavemaker’s Merissa Himraj on using the MOST Awards as a stepping stone to becoming great
Digital Turbine’s Mike van Tonder on enjoying the moment at the MOST Awards
Mediamark’s Wayne Bischoff on why the MOST Awards matter
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.