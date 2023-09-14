In the third of a series of video interviews with former winners, CEO of Wavemaker SA, Merissa Himraj, chats to Arye Kellman, managing director of TILT, about using the MOST Awards as a stepping stone to becoming great.
She also reflects on winning the 2021 Media Agency Legend Award, her career and giving back.
Wavemaker’s Merissa Himraj on using the MOST Awards as a stepping stone to becoming great
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.