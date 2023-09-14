Redzone Channel

Wavemaker’s Merissa Himraj on using the MOST Awards as a stepping stone to becoming great

14 September 2023 - 10:20
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Merissa Himraj.
Merissa Himraj.

In the third of a series of video interviews with former winners, CEO of Wavemaker SA, Merissa Himraj, chats to Arye Kellman, managing director of TILT, about using the MOST Awards as a stepping stone to becoming great.

She also reflects on winning the 2021 Media Agency Legend Award, her career and giving back.

Publicis Media’s Celia Collins on the triangle between media agencies, owners and clients

She touches on the need for a symbiotic relationship and its impact
Redzone Channel
2 weeks ago

Digital Turbine’s Mike van Tonder on enjoying the moment at the MOST Awards

Sales director at Digital Turbine, Mike van Tonder, chats to Arye Kellman, managing director of TILT, about upskilling the youth coming into the ...
Redzone Channel
1 month ago

Mediamark’s Wayne Bischoff on why the MOST Awards matter

CEO of Mediamark, Wayne Bischoff, chats to Arye Kellman, managing director of TILT, about what winning a MOST Award means for media owners and media ...
Redzone Channel
1 month ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

1.
Brand South Africa: This is who we are
Redzone Channel
2.
Park Advertising’s Chris Botha on contributing to ...
Redzone Channel
3.
Primedia Broadcasting’s Kelvin Storie on the ...
Redzone Channel
4.
Publicis Media’s Celia Collins on the triangle ...
Redzone Channel
5.
Wavemaker’s Merissa Himraj on using the MOST ...
Redzone Channel

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.