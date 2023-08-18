In the second of a series of video interviews with former winners, sales director at Digital Turbine, Mike van Tonder, chats to Arye Kellman, managing director of TILT, about upskilling the youth coming into the market. And he touches on what it meant winning the 2018 Media Owner Rising Star.
Digital Turbine’s Mike van Tonder on enjoying the moment at the MOST Awards
In the second of a series of video interviews with former winners, sales director at Digital Turbine, Mike van Tonder, chats to Arye Kellman, managing director of TILT, about upskilling the youth coming into the market. And he touches on what it meant winning the 2018 Media Owner Rising Star.
Mediamark’s Wayne Bischoff on why the MOST Awards matter
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.