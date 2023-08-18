Redzone Channel

Digital Turbine’s Mike van Tonder on enjoying the moment at the MOST Awards

18 August 2023 - 14:17
In the second of a series of video interviews with former winners, sales director at Digital Turbine, Mike van Tonder, chats to Arye Kellman, managing director of TILT, about upskilling the youth coming into the market. And he touches on what it meant winning the 2018 Media Owner Rising Star.

