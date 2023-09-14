In the fourth of a series of video interviews with former winners, VP of Publicis Media, Celia Collins, chats to Arye Kellman, managing director of TILT, about the triangle between media agencies, media owners and clients.
She touches on the need for a symbiotic relationship and its impact.
Publicis Media’s Celia Collins on the triangle between media agencies, owners and clients
In the fourth of a series of video interviews with former winners, VP of Publicis Media, Celia Collins, chats to Arye Kellman, managing director of TILT, about the triangle between media agencies, media owners and clients.
She touches on the need for a symbiotic relationship and its impact.
Wavemaker’s Merissa Himraj on using the MOST Awards as a stepping stone to becoming great
Digital Turbine’s Mike van Tonder on enjoying the moment at the MOST Awards
Mediamark’s Wayne Bischoff on why the MOST Awards matter
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.