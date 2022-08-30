×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Redzone Channel

In conversation with Faheem Chaudhry

30 August 2022 - 08:00
Faheem Chaudhry. Picture: Supplied
Faheem Chaudhry. Picture: Supplied

In conversation with Faheem Chaudhry, managing director, M&C Saatchi Abel.

In this episode, Faheem talks about this year’s judges and the diversity of thought and freshness of conversation that they bring to the AdFocus judging process.

FM AdFocus Awards extends entry deadline to September 8

All information submitted by agencies is protected by the Protection of Personal Information Act
News & Insights
4 days ago

The jury is in for the 2022 FM AdFocus Awards

SA agencies remain able to perform at a globally respected and admired level, chair says
News & Insights
5 days ago

FM AdFocus Awards 2022 jury announced

As is tradition with the awards, a number of new jurors join second-term jury members as they determine this year’s winners
News & Insights
1 week ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
Brand South Africa: #MyConstitution ...
Redzone Channel
2.
Marco Lopes on the South African gaming and ...
Redzone Channel
3.
Sarah Browning-de Villiers on content marketing
Redzone Channel
4.
WATCH: Delivering ‘cut-through-the-clutter’ video ...
Redzone Channel
5.
Seasonal strategies: the impact of spring, ...
Redzone Channel

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.