The problem with advertising is that it’s easy to produce. For things to really change takes years and sustained investment
Listen to Rob talk about how the AdFocus Awards are part of the Financial Mail’s DNA and the importance of connecting with agencies
In conversation with Faheem Chaudhry, managing director, M&C Saatchi Abel.
In this episode, Faheem talks about this year’s judges and the diversity of thought and freshness of conversation that they bring to the AdFocus judging process.
