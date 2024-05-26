Opinion WENDY KNOWLER: Pensioner’s new Suzuki Brezza was a write-off Bela Bela pensioner Leon Bredenkamp traded in his trusty Toyota Corolla for a newer car that had been seriously damaged in a collision — and then rebuilt and sold on B L Premium

How can you make sure you’re not buying a vehicle that was involved in a serious smash, written off, then rebuilt and prettied up before being put up for sale as an “ordinary” used car without a dodgy past?

Sadly, you can’t be 100% sure...