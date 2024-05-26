JABU MDAKI: Transnet moves to support citrus exports markets
26 May 2024 - 05:54
South Africa’s citrus industry is a crucial part of our country’s agricultural exports, accounting for more than 50% of overall agricultural exports and contributing R43bn annually to GDP.
As the key facilitator of the sector’s imports and exports, Transnet is an essential partner in ensuring that fresh produce reaches key markets on time. With the industry forecasting a 15% increase in citrus export volumes in 2024, Transnet Port Terminals (TPT) has taken special measures to ensure that this year’s “reefer season” is a success...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.