ZINGISWA LOSI: Ebrahim Patel a true product of Cosatu
Minister of trade, industry & competition has been an ally of workers
14 April 2024 - 06:03
It’s natural to regard politicians with scepticism, more so after our painful experience of state capture. But it is equally important to provide a balanced perspective.
We have been fortunate as Cosatu to work with the minister for trade, industry & competition, Ebrahim Patel, from his days in the South African Clothing and Textile Workers’ Union (Sactwu) to his time in the cabinet...
