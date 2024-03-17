NICK DICKSON: Tourism, like the entire country, is crying out for services
Solving South Africa’s service delivery crisis has to start with achievable now and building on that momentum
17 March 2024 - 06:03
Tourism is a catalyst for economic growth. It creates jobs, cultivates entrepreneurship, generates revenue and produces a multiplier effect that ripples through related sectors. In 2021, tourism contributed 3.2% to South Africa’s GDP.
While updated GDP figures are yet to be released, UN Tourism’s findings that international travel was on track to reach 90% of pre-pandemic levels by the end of 2023 suggests that contribution has probably increased in the past two years...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.