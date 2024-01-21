WENDY KNOWLER: ‘Don’t claim from your insurer for every little thing’
Before you make a claim, consider your claims pattern in the past three years
21 January 2024 - 08:37
If you were advised not to claim from your insurer for every little thing, you might find yourself scoffing at that advice if you’re paying a monthly insurance premium on your car and household contents.
You may well scoff at that advice if you’re paying a monthly insurance premium on your car and household contents. That’s why you have insurance, right? And if it’s a valid claim for a bumper scrape or a shower leak, your insurer will settle it. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.