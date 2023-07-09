RONEN AIRES: How I chose a day and changed my life
Listen up, founders and leaders: I’ve got a secret to share to get you unstuck and give you hope
Warning: this experiment is the unanticipated, sole design of a semi-anxious, recovering control freak and may not be suitable for overplanners, overthinkers, guilt-trippers, conformists seeking peer-reviewed studies or chance-adverse personality groups. Apply at your own risk.
What do we all want as founders and leaders? Freedom. The freedom to make our own rules, to be our own boss, to create things and bring our visions to life. Isn’t this why we started our business in the first place? And yet we find ourselves trapped in our own traffic jam, piling up our days with drama, overcommitted meetings and engagements, and a continuous roadshow of people-pleasing. ..
