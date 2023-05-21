Minister 'won't allow' environmental groups to stop power ships
Ramokgopa is unlikely to be given the power to be a real minister, since his appointment was nothing more than a ruse, writes Sam Mkokeli.
Laila Hassim is pool manager: aeronautical information management at Air Traffic and Navigation Services (ATNS)
The past two weeks have been extraordinary for financial markets, the rand exchange rate in particular. It weakened, at one point, to R19.50 against the US dollar. What is apparent is that mostly domestic issues are at play, given we did not see the same sell-off in other emerging markets.
It has been difficult to talk about South African investment prospects with US investors this week as they have many questions whose answers don’t seem to come quickly from policymakers...
ISAAH MHLANGA: Regaining investor confidence requires a narrative change
We cannot wish away the importance of foreign direct investment from the US and Europe because for now there's no alternative
