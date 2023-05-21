Minister 'won't allow' environmental groups to stop power ships
Ramokgopa is unlikely to be given the power to be a real minister, since his appointment was nothing more than a ruse, writes Sam Mkokeli.
Laila Hassim is pool manager: aeronautical information management at Air Traffic and Navigation Services (ATNS)
Andrew Canter, CIO of Futuregrowth, one of the country's largest asset managers, says they'd be mad to invest in refurbishing and prolonging the life of South Africa's coal-fired power stations.
Electricity minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa has called for “bold and decisive” private investment in Eskom's ageing plants to alleviate the electricity crisis...
Newsmaker
‘Investors will shun old coal-fired power plants’, says Futuregrowth's Andrew Canter
Money wants to go ‘towards clean, not towards dirty’
