×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Opinion

ARTHUR GOLDSTUCK: Travel is back, but the rules have changed

From January to July this year, international tourist arrivals increased 172% over the previous year

BL Premium
30 October 2022 - 06:56 Arthur Goldstuck

International travel has never before seen the extent of the crash or the scale of the recovery that resulted from the pandemic and its aftermath. 

The numbers are astonishing. The World Travel Organisation, a UN agency, reports a billion fewer international tourist arrivals in 2021, and a loss of $1-trillion (R18-trillion) in total export revenues from international tourism...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.