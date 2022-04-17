Opinion The favourable, unintended consequences of the pandemic Hospital-at-home programmes emerge worldwide, freeing up hospital beds and providing huge cost savings for patients B L Premium

Within health-care systems, the Covid pandemic’s pressures have been akin to colliding tectonic plates. Two years in, we’ve seen seismic shifts in the burden of disease, in the nature of care, and in where patients access care.

Care is fast moving away from traditional settings in large hospitals to same-day surgery centres and to care in the home...