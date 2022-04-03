Opinion ARTHUR GOLDSTUCK: Global supply chains cry out for an overhaul after devastating pandemic Manufacturers will probably broaden their production facilities geographically to avoid issues that may have a knock-on effect B L Premium

In Covid years, we’re about a decade into the pandemic that began in 2020. Yet the supply chains that collapsed, taking down the world’s flow of computer chips, among other strategic resources, remain broken.

The industries most visibly affected — automobiles and information technology — appear to be thriving, but the operative phrase for customers is “waiting list”. ..