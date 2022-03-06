Opinion ARTHUR GOLDSTUCK: Identity gets a remake for the digital age We need solutions that establish a single, trusted identity in the digital age B L Premium

Identity isn’t what it used to be. Not only do we have different versions of our identities for different contexts — think ID document, passport and driver’s licence numbers all being different and multiply that by numerous online user names — but we also now enter the metaverse world of avatars and new “skins”.

On top of that, artificial intelligence (AI) has come along to provide the perfect tools to replicate identity...