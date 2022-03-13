Opinion ARTHUR GOLDSTUCK: Apple shows it is still innovative to the core Critics confuse incremental evolution with a slowdown in innovation B L Premium

Every new Apple product launch comes with a predictable line-up of critics who stand ready to write off the world’s most valuable company for losing its innovative edge.

The mistake that is made every time is to confuse incremental evolution with a slowdown in innovation. When we compare almost any Apple product with a version of the same device released two years earlier, we can see not only a significant step change, but a relentless focus on innovation...