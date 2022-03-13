Opinion Obituary Michael Spicer: business leader, innovator and change agent Then came an interview from hell when he was savaged on television by crusading journalist John Pilger, on a mission to call out Anglo as a major beneficiary of apartheid B L Premium

Michael Spicer, who has died in Cape Town at the age of 69, was an executive director at Anglo American for 20 years, chair of Anglo American SA and founder of Business Leadership SA (BLSA), which he led for six years.

His conviction that business and the government had to talk to each other, at CEO level, led to the formation of BLSA; 85 top international and local companies joined the group, which provided an entrée for their leaders into government corridors...