I AM AN ENTREPRENEUR
Salvage something from a blighted year by taking stock with an eye on the future
28 November 2021 - 07:08
As we ease, or rather dash, into the twilight of another eventful year, I am reminded of the words of Warren Buffett, who famously remarked: “In the business world, the rearview mirror is always clearer than the windscreen.” This simple yet profound advice holds true, particularly in these increasingly uncertain times.
Over the past two years we have lived through a global pandemic that has fundamentally redefined and altered how we live, work, play and interact. It has ushered in seismic changes that have permeated every facet of society, resulted in massive loss of lives and haemorrhaged millions of livelihoods...
