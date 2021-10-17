Opinion

Signpost

ARTHUR GOLDSTUCK: Games prepare girls for the future — but many parents don’t

Gender bias is often the barrier to girls pursuing scientific interests

BL Premium
17 October 2021 - 06:57 Arthur Goldstuck

It will come as no surprise to women that new research reveals girls are ready for the world but society isn’t quite ready to support their growth.

This was a key finding of a study commissioned by the Lego Group and conducted by the Geena Davis Institute on Gender in Media...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now