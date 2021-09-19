Opinion ARTHUR GOLDSTUCK: AI weapon of choice for cybercops - and cybercriminals B L Premium

Another week, another data breach, bringing another arm of government to a standstill. If it's not Transnet, it's the department of justice. If it's not a government ministry, it's a local authority. And the hacking epidemic is not only a consequence of the South African government's disgraceful tolerance of tender patronage over national interest.

The harsh reality is that even an efficient government remains vulnerable in an era when cybercriminals are becoming more sophisticated, using artificial intelligence (AI) to refine their attacks, which are, in turn, becoming more frequent and larger in scale. The result of the increasing complexity of threats is that no organisation can rely only on the capabilities of its internal information technology teams...