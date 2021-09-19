ARTHUR GOLDSTUCK: AI weapon of choice for cybercops - and cybercriminals
Another week, another data breach, bringing another arm of government to a standstill. If it's not Transnet, it's the department of justice. If it's not a government ministry, it's a local authority. And the hacking epidemic is not only a consequence of the South African government's disgraceful tolerance of tender patronage over national interest.
The harsh reality is that even an efficient government remains vulnerable in an era when cybercriminals are becoming more sophisticated, using artificial intelligence (AI) to refine their attacks, which are, in turn, becoming more frequent and larger in scale. The result of the increasing complexity of threats is that no organisation can rely only on the capabilities of its internal information technology teams...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now