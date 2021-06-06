OUTSIDE VIEW
MARK BARNES: It’s time to recruit, educate and deploy ‘Deal Team SA’
We’re not far away from too far gone but we have to get things done now
06 June 2021 - 00:06
It is time to fish or cut bait in SA. The unemployment rate has just hit another high. Eskom has just implemented stage 2 load-shedding. We’re back into adjusted lockdown level 2. Our vaccine rollout is way behind that of our peers (depending on who you consider them to be, nowadays), albeit coming right, I think. Our woes, so often the same woes, keep growing, multiplying. We’re still installing pit latrines as a solution, in 2021, really?
We’re turning into a country of whingers. We have become experts at problem definition. Ask someone what’s wrong — they’ll tell you! Ask them what to do about it ... uncomfortable silence...
