Opinion Signpost ARTHUR GOLDSTUCK: CFOs wake up to the power of automation A new study shows that financial decision-makers in SA don't just accept fintech automation, they want more of it

While unions attempt to hold back the automation revolution sweeping the software and hardware running the business world, one category of management has welcomed it with open arms: senior financial decision-makers.

A new study released this week reveals that 89% of CFOs in SA medium and large businesses welcome automation taking over more of their day-to-day accounting tasks.