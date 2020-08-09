Signpost
ARTHUR GOLDSTUCK: CFOs wake up to the power of automation
A new study shows that financial decision-makers in SA don’t just accept fintech automation, they want more of it
09 August 2020 - 00:00
While unions attempt to hold back the automation revolution sweeping the software and hardware running the business world, one category of management has welcomed it with open arms: senior financial decision-makers.
A new study released this week reveals that 89% of CFOs in SA medium and large businesses welcome automation taking over more of their day-to-day accounting tasks.
