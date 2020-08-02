Signpost
ARTHUR GOLDSTUCK: Youth, the elixir of digital transformation
Are old-timers doomed as young players, who don’t care about data’s provenance or destination, take over?
02 August 2020 - 00:03
When we see hi-tech companies ranging from Amazon to Apple reporting record results in a time of economic chaos, we must dig deeper into their differentiators than merely the fact that they give the market what it wants. This week, Apple reported a record June quarter, with revenue of $59.7bn. Amazon trumped that with $88.9bn, up a lockdown-popping 40% on the year before.
It’s not just that these are the producers and distributors of some of the world’s most in-demand products. During the largest anti-trust hearings the US Congress has held in half a century, Apple CEO Tim Cook made much of the fact that Apple does not lead a single market in which it operates.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now