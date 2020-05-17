SIGNPOST
ARTHUR GOLDSTUCK: E-commerce a barometer of government technophobia
Yes, e-commerce is a tool of the elite, but only in the context that the internet was 20 years
17 May 2020 - 00:00
It’s not that a ban on open-toed shoes is ludicrous. Well, it is, but the true absurdity of the manner in which government attempted to cherry-pick what could and could not be sold via e-commerce during lockdown is what it revealed about government technophobia.
It has long been a contention in these columns that the government failed to give priority to internet access in SA because of an attitude that this was the province of the privileged. A kind of Western Cape of digital empowerment.
