Opinion ANDILE KHUMALO: Trying to place ourselves in women’s shoes is worth the effort Men have a critical role to play in kicking down the doors and insisting on empowering more women BL PREMIUM

This week I accepted a rather daunting invitation to participate in a dialogue on the gender distribution of wealth and power at the inaugural W-Suite Summit, a platform that seeks to elevate the conversation about breaking barriers in the world of business for women to thrive. Me and my big mouth convinced its founder, Katie Mohamed, that she should include a panel discussion with men on it to explore the role of men in the quest to empower more women, especially in the workplace. That earned me; Greg Maloka, MD of Kaya FM; Dave Tiltmann, CEO of African Media Entertainment; and the seasoned radio broadcaster and founder of Champion South Africa, Ashraf Garda, an invite to a panel led by Iman Rappetti in a roomful of very, and I mean very, powerful businesswomen and executives.

It was the general consensus among all the guys that this was by far one of the most difficult speaking engagements we had taken on. I think that for the first time ever I got a taste of what it must fe...