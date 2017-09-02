JIM JONES: Anglo's century of twists, turns and triumphs

When Anglo American celebrates the centenary of its official incorporation on September 25, it will be a completely different creature from the one punted to US financiers by founder Ernest Oppenheimer back in 1917.

For although Anglo's patriarch, a Jewish German immigrant, had cut his business teeth in the diamond fields of Kimberley, he sold the concept of his new company on the prospect of mining gold on the then new East Rand goldfield. He had ambitions to control South Africa's diamond industry, but on the promise of gold he succeeded in raising initial capital of £1-million. The rest is history.

Today Anglo is one the three remaining examples (Gold Fields and, indirectly, BHP are the others) of the rise, growth and decline in just over a century of South Africa's once-great mining houses.

Today there are no Oppenheimers in the business that two generations, led first by Ernest and subsequently by his son Harry, developed into the world's largest mining group. The third and fourth generations, Ernest's grandson and his great-grandson, had neither the business acumen of Ernest and Harry nor, apparently, their ancestors' inclination to continue the group's advance.

Diamonds are forever

Although Ernest's initial investment sales pitch had only mentioned diamonds as something for the future, they came quickly. Today they remain the sole product linked to the past that forms one of the three commodity pillars on which Anglo now focuses its development in South Africa and abroad.

But we are getting ahead of ourselves.

Within a year of incorporating his new company, Ernest had used the money he had raised to plunge into the casino that was then the Johannesburg Stock Exchange, buying controlling interests in three of the 11 mines already operating on the increasingly promising Far East Rand (Brakpan, Daggafontein and Springs) and winning the lease areas of New State Areas and West Springs.

It was this latter property that was to become the first mine developed by the nascent Anglo, and the mines to the east of Johannesburg were to provide the basic funds for the group's rapid expansion.

Fruits of war

The real coup came, however, in 1920 when Ernest persuaded South Africa's "custodian of enemy property" to allow him to take control of the diamond operations formerly owned by German-owned companies in the then South West Africa, today's Namibia.

His toe was well and truly in the diamond door and, as diamond production from the former German colony had been mandated to South Africa's governance by the League of Nations, his game plan could develop.

At that time, a syndicate that co-operated with De Beers set diamond production quotas and controlled the supply of diamonds to the world, adjusting sales so as not to flood the market and hammer prices. The syndicate had to allow Oppenheimer into its close-knit group and, by 1925, a new syndicate was formed to replace the old, a syndicate that included De Beers and the Namibian mines.