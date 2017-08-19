ANDILE KHUMALO: New black 'boers' need a helping hand to till the land

This week I addressed the African Farmers Association of South Africa's Young Farmers Summit about entrepreneurship.

Although I was meant to be the one imparting knowledge, I observed first-hand the real challenges facing new entrants to this industry.

Afasa Youth is spearheaded by a former banker, now a young farmer, Nono Sekhoto, who saw a unique opportunity in facilitating appropriate support for young people who have made farming their career choice.

South African agriculture is a well-organised industry.

At its heart is primary agriculture - the farming sector. This is where the production of food happens, and where the entire value chain is most threatened. Although farming on its own is a small contributor to the economy, it is supported by the linkages that drive production of the raw material required for agro-processing, which contributes significantly to job creation and up to 16% to GDP. Without a well-established and successful farming industry, the agricultural sector in its current glory wouldn't exist.

So how do we secure the future of the farming industry, given its white Afrikaans dominance and poor black participation?

"Currently, the farming industry in South Africa is dominated by about 35,000 white commercial farmers who contribute as much as 80% of food production in the country.

"These farmers represent about 30% of the country's farmers, whereas the rest are made up of small-scale commercial farmers, smallholder farmers and subsistence farmers, the majority of whom are black," says Sekhoto.

So why do black people not feature in the top 35,000 commercial farmers? The answer lies in the way the system was built.

White commercial farmers were created through accessing the land, knowledge and resources that were transferred from generation to generation.

The white farmer grew up watching his father farm the land. He was exposed to the culture and understanding of how things work around the farm at an early age. He would then be sent off to be educated in agricultural studies and return to work on the family farm. During this time, the young farmer would learn from his father, who would mentor him until the farm was handed over to him. And so the cycle would continue.

Until today, it was rare to hear of people leaving the cities and moving to rural areas to farm.

A farmer was born on the farm, grew up on the farm and taught to own and operate his own farm. And it was often a "he", as girls were hardly seen as fitting heirs to the family's farming operation.

Today, however, a number of black people, including women, are switching city living for farming.

Access to farming land is often secured via government programmes, and, armed with a passion for the industry and the desire to make a commercial success of it, these first-generation farmers are trying their best.

But many are walking onto these farms with inadequate support, little to no farming skills and poor access to finance and markets. Most of all, unlike for the young white farmer, there is no one on the farms to guide and mentor them.

The slow pace of transformation in the farming industry is a consequence of not creating viable support channels and support programmes for these new entrants.

Some have developed partnerships and even genuine friendships with white farmers with more experience than them, and this has assisted greatly. But the vast majority are often left to their own devices through the most trying times in their businesses.

Most white commercial farmers are ageing with little succession planning. Their children are often lured into other careers, and are not keen to "boer" like their fathers. We clearly need to find ways to connect the new entrants with the experienced old hands.

"There is no shortage of passion and desire to put in the hard work among us as new players - we just need support, especially from the established commercial farmers, the government and the industry players. It is in the interest of us all," says Sekhoto.

• Khumalo is chief operating officer of MSG Afrika and presents 'Power Business' on Power98.7 at 6pm, Monday to Thursday