SIGNPOST
ARTHUR GOLDSTUCK: Shell sets out to prove fossil fuel's no dinosaur
You would think that the writing was on the wall for oil
The massive growth in electric car sales in the past two years represents one of the great new industry booms. According to the International Energy Agency, battery-powered vehicles took 10 years to pass the one million mark in 2015, but just a year on from then to rise to the two million mark by the end of last year.
In Norway, a third of new cars sold are electric. In the US, industry sales figures show that, even excluding market leader Tesla, June 2017 sales of plug-in cars were double those of the year before.
You would think that the writing was on the wall for oil. Yet, there has been no let-up in research and development of new oil and fuel products for traditional vehicles.
Just this month, Shell South Africa announced what it called "the next evolution of petrol and diesel fuels". Called V-Power, it uses a fuel formulation, dubbed Dynaflex, that contains new "dual-detergent" molecules.
The benefits, Shell claims, include that it makes engines cleaner with each use, and keeps them clean, in turn making them more efficient. The result is that users get more out of their engines and lower operating costs.
If that sounds like mere repackaging and marketing hype, it's worth noting that the fuel was co-engineered with Ferrari, which has chosen it to power its Formula One racing cars. South Africa is the fifth market globally to go live with the new formulation.
The significance was summed up by fuel scientist Dr Andreas Schaefer at the launch, appropriately held at the Kyalami racetrack in northern Johannesburg.
"The context is the Ford Anglia from the early 1960s. It had a 1-litre engine and 36 horsepower. A modern engine like the Ford Fiesta, with a 1-litre Ecoboost engine, has the same capacity, but gives you 136hp. It demonstrates how rapidly engine technology has evolved in recent years.
"You can now take an engine in your hand luggage. However, that comes with a disadvantage. Typically, the more powerful engines run at a hotter temperature, higher loads and higher pressures, and are therefore more susceptible to formation of deposits and more susceptible to friction."
This meant, said Schaefer, that there was clearly a role smart fuels could play to help modern engines deliver optimal performance. A 10000-strong research and development team was tasked with coming up with such a fuel.
"We are so convinced by the innovative power of the formulation, we invented a new name for it, Dynaflex. It reduces deposits and friction, and delivers improved performance. Customers will perceive better engine responsiveness and acceleration."
It's not the only area in which Shell is attempting to fuel the future. Earlier this year, at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, it partnered with Land Rover Jaguar to unveil the world's first in-car payment system. Stuart Blyde, the head of the Shell division called Innovations, Connected Car and Connected Stores of Tomorrow, demonstrated how Jaguar drivers in the UK could now use PayPal or Apple Pay via the car's touchscreen to pay for fuel at Shell service stations.
"We want to move payment to a digital experience," said Blyde. "As a brand, we have to keep moving to where the world is going."
• Goldstuck is the founder of World Wide Worx and editor-in-chief of Gadget.co.za. Follow him on Twitter @art2gee
Please login or register to comment.