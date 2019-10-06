Banking apps empower you to reverse that dodgy debit order

The banks are putting the power in your hands to dispute and stop dodgy debit orders by using your banking app. Absa - which went live with it this week - is the last of the big five banks to launch this function.

It is the most commonly used self-service function on Nedbank's app, with more than 104,000 debit orders being disputed every month.

This has been the monthly average since the third quarter of last year, when Nedbank launched this function on its Money app, says Stelios Vakis, the digital executive for Nedbank Retail and Business Banking.

There has been a consistent reduction in the number of disputed debit orders over the past two years, "since its high point of

2.3- million disputes in December 2017",

according to data from the Payments Association of South Africa (PASA).

Walter Volker, the chief executive officer of PASA, says in August there were 802,117 fewer disputed debit orders than in December 2018, and 1,044,567 fewer than in December 2017.

"In contrast, successful debits had an upward trend since its low point of only 63.5% in December 2018. Successful debits in August 2019 were at a notable 75%.

"These trends are, in part, ascribed to the successful exit of 212 users from the payment system since February 2019. The total rand value of debits collected by these users, [over the six-month period prior to their exit from the NPS], was R1.1bn."

There is no limit to the value of a debit order that can be disputed by clients via Nedbank's app. Provided it is not older than 30 days, a debit order payment can be reversed by clients via their app.