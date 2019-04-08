Silent killer: How inflation ravages your rand

Looking back in time we can see how inflation has pushed up the price of some SA favourites: in 2018 you would have paid R74.90 for a Spur burger; in the 1970s it was 30c. A 300g Cheddamelt steak last year cost R159; in the 70s you would have paid only 50c. A 750g tin of Ricoffy last year was R80; in the 70s it was 25c.

The variability of inflation is a challenge for budgeting, Old Mutual’s report notes. The inflation rate is an average of all consumers in the country. If your expenditure is skewed towards goods or services with very high inflation rates, such as education and health care, your personal inflation rate will be much higher than the country average. In this case, you will need to earn or save more for these future expenses.

If your retirement income — whether you buy a guaranteed annuity or draw from investments — does not at least grow in line with inflation, you will either experience a decline in your standard of living or you will run out of money before you die.

At a 6% inflation rate, a fixed monthly retirement income of R10,000 a month today will decline in real terms to about R1,700 a month after 30 years — the number of years you could live for in retirement. This highlights how important it is to plan carefully and ensure that you invest to achieve inflation-beating returns in the long run.

“Inflation is not like a bear market. You don’t have minus 20% inflation one year and then plus 20% the next year. It is a persistent and continuous killer over time; a continuous uphill battle. It’s not like losing in equities which you make back [when the market turns],” Wilson says.

And because it’s a slow and continuous killer, it’s not something we notice year on year. We notice it only when we look back over time, he says.