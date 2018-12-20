Marriage contracts: the unromantic part of ‘til death do us part

Society has evolved, and people form various types of partnerships and unions, including marriage. As unromantic as it may appear at the time, marriage contracts are incredibly important, not just because of the possibility of divorce, but because of the way contracts bind people, even after death.

Everyone needs to take time to seriously weigh up the pros and cons of the various types of marriage contracts. When you decide on a contract, pay careful attention — with the help of a qualified professional — to the details, so that in the event of death or break-up, you are protected.

The “pre-nup” is a vital part of any wedding plan, says Jeremy Woods, head of Fiduciary Services at financial advisory firm GTC.

He urges couples to carefully consider their needs and to review their contracts before signing, as the details of a marriage contract have many consequences for a couple’s life together. “It is entirely natural for couples to focus on making their wedding day as special as possible. But the reality is that most couples focus far too little attention on the less romantic aspects of determining an appropriate marriage contract to legally regulate the union.”

Woods says that while most couples commit in their wedding vows to stay true to each other until one of them dies, it is important to note that a marriage contract may bind two people even after one of them has died. “The legal structure of a marriage forms the basis of several material, financial aspects of your life together, including life insurance, investment decisions and the estate you leave to your family.”

Which type of contract is right for you?

Marriages “in community of property” mean that all the assets and liabilities of both spouses — including those accrued prior to the marriage — are aggregated into a single estate, with an equal share for each partner.

While this may sound romantic, and a signal of utmost trust and love, it does come with some very important implications. Regardless of whether separate wills have been drawn up, the estate will be treated as stipulated in the contract.

According to Woods, there are also many cases of a deceased partner leaving their spouse with unanticipated debt. “If the marriage was concluded without an ante-nuptial contract, the deceased’s creditors will lay claim to the surviving spouse’s assets, regardless of the fact that it was the deceased who was responsible for initiating the debt.”