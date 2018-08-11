All your personal information is up for sale to debt counsellors - for 55c

Full names, ID numbers, phone numbers, amounts owed to creditors and other personal information about indebted consumers is being sold by data vendors to debt counsellors for anything from 55c a "lead".

If you've responded to advertisements online offering to reduce your instalments to creditors and to protect your assets from them, or if your debts have been handed to debt collectors, then data vendors could be in possession of your personal information - and selling it.

This is despite the fact that when it is fully implemented, the Protection of Personal Information Act will make this unlawful,

according to the Information Regulator.

An e-mail sent from DataTech Advertising to a debt counsellor said: "We have access to debt collection data. These are people being harassed by debt collectors to recover debt or to make payment arrangements."

The e-mail contained a sample showing how much information is provided per lead. It includes the full name, ID number, "handed over balance" and the name of one of the consumer's creditors. "These are your ideal debt review clientele as it would be easier to persuade them to consider debt restructuring. Data is ideal for cold calling, SMS or voice broadcasting," it said.

The normal price per lead sold by DataTech Advertising is 55c, according to the e-mail, but in terms of a promotion, 10,000 leads sell for R3,500 - or 35c a lead - and 20,000 leads for R5,500.

A lead from SA Hotleads sells for R55 and consists of two contact numbers, an e-mail address, the location, and in some instances the total debt and salary of consumers who have responded to adverts on the internet offering them a reduced instalment on their debts and protection of assets, according to an e-mail from SA Hotleads to a debt counsellor.

The SA Hotleads e-mail continued: "We are trusted by some of the biggest debt companies in the country to provide them with leads."

SA Hotleads did not respond to a request for comment.