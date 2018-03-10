Wise up to rogue debit order costs

Disputing a non-authenticated debit order with a bank is tricky because a debit order is an agreement between you and a supplier to allow payment from your account. Your bank is not party to the agreement and can't take an instruction to cancel an agreement between you and another party.

The number of disputed debit orders in South Africa is too high, says Pasa CEO Walter Volker. This was the impetus for DebiCheck, a new system that will place the onus on banks to electronically authenticate all new debit orders with their clients.

To electronically confirm your debit order means that you confirm the details of your debit order on an electronic device such as a cellphone, personal computer or an ATM. This is done only once.

Your bank will also have to keep an electronic record of the debit order information that you have confirmed and check this before processing the debit order to your bank account. This means DebiCheck debit orders will not be processed by your bank if they are outside the conditions agreed to by you.

DebiCheck is being phased in. Volker says it will be used for debit orders processed "in the early processing window" - meaning directly after a salary run - and not for those processed later in the day. "Companies wanting to collect in the early processing window will have to use DebiCheck from October next year."

Volker says "rogue companies" are not the only ones to blame for the high number of disputed debit orders. Consumers abuse the system by disputing legitimate debit orders knowing that a valid mandate is in place. They do this when they are short of cash. DebiCheck will put a stop to this too.

How to minimise fees when disputing a debit order

Familiarise yourself with your bank's policies and the fees charged for disputing an unauthorised debit order. Some banks don't allow you to dispute a debit order online if it is for an amount of more than R200, while some banks charge clients more to dispute a debit order if it is 40 days after the fact. And some banks don't charge anything if you dispute the debit order via online banking or the bank's app.

Absa

You can dispute a debit order of any amount at no cost if you do so within 40 days and via internet banking. But the bank does not facilitate online disputes for transactions older than 40 days, says Sibusiso Ngwenya, head of pricing at Absa consumer banking.

If you go into a branch to dispute a debit order it will cost you R30 if you do so within 40 days and R145 after.

Stopping an unauthorised debit order that has yet to be processed costs R30 if you do so via internet banking, and R60 at a branch.

Should the bank find that a valid mandate is not in place, you can ask it to reverse the fees. The fee is charged when the clients lodges the dispute in the branch, Ngwenya says. "Only once a finding is made that a mandate was not in place will the fees be reversed."