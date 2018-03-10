Wisdom of investing in these currencies is cryptic

Investors could be forgiven for suffering from FOMO when it comes to cryptocurrencies. However, before you rush in blindly, take heed of some wise words from asset managers and investment advisers who suggest a cautious approach - if you invest in them, only do so with money you can afford to lose.

Brandon Zietsman, CEO and head of investments of Portfoliometrix, which advises financial advisers on how to construct investment portfolios, says in a recent report that if you invest in cryptocurrencies "you can (as many have done) make a spectacular profit", but you can also do that at a casino. "It is called speculating, plain and simple."

Not like equities

Zietsman says when valuing cryptocurrencies, you need to know the economic return, the scarcity and the utility of the currency.

He says that unlike other asset classes like equities, real estate or bonds, cryptocurrencies have no economic return.

In the case of gold, an asset that does not have a yield, the metal is scarce and in demand by investors. This gives it its value, Zietsman says.

While a cryptocurrency, like gold, may have an artificial scarcity based on a finite number of "coins" that are increasingly difficult to mine, there is no impediment to new currencies coming to market, making the supply of cryptocurrencies practically unlimited, Zietsman says.

Even the artificial scarcity of bitcoin itself is not exactly absolute as bitcoin has split or "forked" into bitcoin subsets three times.

Always a gamble

He says trying to predict that any one cryptocurrency will become ubiquitous and displace all others, thereby gaining scarcity value, will always be a gamble.

In addition, there is regulatory uncertainty over cryptocurrencies and their volatility means they have limited value for conducting normal commercial transactions, he says.

Zietsman says if you want to invest, use the portion of your wealth you would normally allocate to your gambling habit.