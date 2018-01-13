Rogue debit orders raise bank customers' ire

"Please understand that all banks are third parties when it comes to debit orders and as such we cannot simply stop them."

FNB's Twitter persona, RB Jacobs, has posted that statement repeatedly recently in response to a stream of tweets by irate customers about unauthorised debit orders.

"Please understand that we are discussing the large number of unauthorised debit orders you have suspiciously allowed," @_Zanie shot back two days after Christmas. "Care to explain why the entire country was plagued with those R95-R125 debit orders? I had to fight off 9 in total."

The bank's Twitter responses persisted in referring affected clients to the companies actioning those debit orders: "If the company doesn't remove you from their system or you cannot get hold of them, please report them to the authorities."

Rogue debit orders are a massive problem in South Africa, with syndicates getting their hands on lists of consumer names and their bank account details and then processing thousands of debit orders on those accounts - usually for less than R100 as criminals attempt to avoid detection.

FNB notifies customers via SMS of debit orders being actioned on their accounts, giving them the option to dispute them, as does Capitec. This possibly creates the impression those banks are targeted more than others.