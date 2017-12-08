Cut the risk: how to diversify your investments

Rebalancing

An important component of diversification is rebalancing your portfolio, which becomes necessary when market movements upset your allocations to asset classes or market sectors.

For example, if some of the shares you own perform exceptionally well, it is possible that shares, as a class, will make up a greater proportion of your portfolio relative to the bonds, property and cash than you originally intended.

If, say, your strategy was to hold 80% in shares, 15% in bonds and 5% in cash, after a market run the value of your shares might increase to such an extent that they represent 95% of your portfolio. That would increase your risk because shares are the riskiest of the asset classes. Should the share market then fall, it could affect whether you’ll meet your financial goals.

Rebalancing will require you to sell some shares and buy more bonds and cash until each asset class represents the right proportion of your portfolio.

Pooled investments

Unless you are wealthy, investing in the shares of many different companies to achieve diversification may be beyond your means. Perhaps you simply do not have the time or inclination to research the huge variety of investment options available, make the asset allocation decisions, decide on individual stocks and bonds, and so on.

You can diversify your investments by investing in collective investment schemes. These include shares and exchange-traded funds, which pool the money of many investors into a single fund. In these funds, a professional asset manager takes responsibility for diversifying your investments.

The advantages of pooled investments are that they are managed by professionals whose sole task is to manage funds; they provide instant diversification; they are cheaper than investing in the same basket of assets compared with purchasing each investment individually; and they allow you to get your money back promptly at relevant, market-related prices should you choose to disinvest.

There is a range of pooled funds available with different investment objectives and asset allocations, so you can choose funds aligned to your needs.

Is there such a thing as over-diversification?

There’s no “correct” number of funds you should own, but if you buy more than one, there is a chance of some overlap in the underlying investments. You could end up owning the same shares or other assets multiple times in different funds or investments.

Before buying a new share or investing into another pooled fund, you need to know what its role is in your portfolio and how it will improve the performance of your portfolio. Simply adding a new investment to your portfolio because it “looks good” from the marketing material is not a good enough reason.

Owning a hodgepodge of investments is difficult to manage. It is better to settle for a simpler portfolio that balances risk and return more efficiently.

In summary

If you want to make the most of your investments, owning a well-diversified portfolio with a high weighting in domestic and global blue-chip companies will consistently deliver the highest returns over the long term.

However, it is important that your diversification strategy is aligned with your personal financial goals and tolerance for risk. If you’re uncertain about how to diversify, a financial adviser will be able to help you.

This guide was written by the Money editorial team at Tiso Blackstar, sponsored by Discovery Invest.