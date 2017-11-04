High anxiety in GEPF over risk of state capture

Jittery members of the Government Employees Pension Fund are considering resigning from it to get hold of their retirement savings for fear the Public Investment Corporation falls victim to state capture - even though resigning would result in them having to forfeit certain benefits.

The PIC manages the state pension fund, which has assets of more than R1.6-trillion. It has about 1.2million active members and more than 406000 pensioner members and beneficiaries.

Financial advisers said this week the problem was weighing heavily on the minds of members of the GEPF and advisers.

Craig Gradidge, a certified financial planner and director of Gradidge-Mahura Investments, says that the best advice for some retiring GEPF members used to be that they remain in the fund and take the pension on offer, because "it was very difficult for industry products to beat". But it's near impossible to give that advice now, because members want to avoid anything related to the PIC.

"We read the same news as they do and understand their fears. While there are fund rules and legislation governing the running of the fund, there is an increasing distrust that these will be enforced ... As one GEPF member recently put it to me, 'Thieves are not known for obeying rules and regulations,' and it's difficult to argue against those sentiments. We do fear that this can leave people in a desperate position years from now, but the usual refrain is that they could find themselves in an even more desperate situation by remaining in the fund."

Gradidge says that two years ago he would have discouraged people from taking early retirement, given the potentially devastating impact on a retirement plan. "Now we cannot say, hand on heart, that they should leave their funds there. All we can do is assist them to avoid making other bad decisions which could compound their position."

Debated topic

Magdeleen Cornelissen, a financial adviser at PSG Wealth Menlyn, describes the challenge facing GEPF members as "one of the most debated topics in our industry".

Whether you decide to retire in the fund or resign from it to provide for your future, there are risks and benefits to both options, and these will impact the rest of your life.

Rumours surrounding the GEPF stir up fear and uncertainty at the very time when people reaching retirement need certainty about their future income, says Cornelissen.

Tracy Jenson, the chief operating officer at 10X Investments, says the GEPF is traditionally a hotbed of rumours: "The underlying theme is always the same: that members are at risk of losing their benefits, or will be disadvantaged by some or other change in law." But, she says "there is no real cause for concern for GEPF members".

10X's view is that the PIC is potentially vulnerable to influence from the government, but for that to succeed, the PIC board would have to be captured and veiled in secrecy, which is unlikely, she says.

"Fresh from the retirement reform process, the government is acutely aware of the risk of a public backlash on attempts to interfere with pensions and payouts. The government will not risk this, especially not ahead of elections. If the PIC board is watchful and acts in the interests of its clients, there should be no cause for concern."