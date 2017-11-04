DINEO TSAMELA: Charting your course in analysis of securities

Some traders prefer to buy and sell shares based on company and market news and after considering economic numbers. These traders are said to base their decisions on the principles of "fundamental analysis".

However, there are traders who prefer to look at the technical aspect of a security, relying on charts to figure out price movements.

Learning to read charts can be challenging. It requires you to know and understand market dynamics.

There are several different types of charts that traders can use to evaluate the direction of a stock.

Charts are used to indicate the opening and closing prices of a security, as well as its movement. However, each chart represents these differently. We'll explore the popular ones.

Bar charts

These are a series of solid vertical rods. Opening and closing prices are represented by dashes along the rod. A dash on the left-hand side represents the opening price, while a dash on the right denotes the closing price.

The top end of the rod represents the price high, while the bottom represents the low of the time period. This period could be an hour, a day or a week, depending on your trend analysis.

Usually, the rod's colour will denote the movement of the security. Generally speaking, black represents a rise, red represents a dip.

Candlestick charts

These charts contain shapes similar to a candle, hence the name. They're quite popular in trading circles.

Much like bar charts, they give an indication of the movement of a security as well as the opening and closing prices.

A rise or dip in the security will sometimes be indicated by green and red.

The wick, a thin vertical line, indicates the opening and closing price.

View a graph on trading below: