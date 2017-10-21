Protect the value you built up in your business

If shareholders or an outsider who agrees to buy your business, or a share of it, do not have the capital to buy it, they can structure the agreement to pay off what they owe or take out life assurance on your life to pay out the purchase price.

Jenny Gordon, a senior legal adviser at retirement, investment, life and insurance consultant Alexander Forbes, says the benefit of this cover is that your family can inherit the value of your share of the business as soon as your estate is wound up, and the co-owners of the business can continue to trade without being constrained by having to find the funds to buy your interest or having unskilled family members interfering in the running of the business.

This life cover - known as a buy-and-sell assurance - should be owned by shareholders or others who have agreed to buy your share of the business.

Life cover

Sherwin Govender, a business development manager at Glacier Financial Solutions, told a recent webinar for members of the Financial Planning Institute that he has seen many cases where business owners have buy-and-sell assurance but no buy-and-sell agreement determining what will be sold to whom and at what price.

A properly structured agreement should be in place first, possibly with life cover, to eliminate uncertainty for your heirs and fellow shareholders, and to convert your business equity into cash, he says.

Harten warns against insuring your own life and making the other shareholders the beneficiaries of the policy or ceding the policy or policies to them. Doing this would result in the value of the policy as well as the proceeds of the sale of your shares being included in your estate when you die.

Govender says that to ensure that the buy-and-sell life assurance is exempt from estate duty, the policy must be taken out by the other shareholder or buyer specifically to buy the shares in the business, and the business owner must not have paid any of the premiums.

Harten says that only if you think your business will close when you die or become disabled should you insure your own life, which will ensure that your dependants are covered for the loss of your ability to earn an income.

Buy-and-sell cover, however, will pay out to the person or persons who have agreed to buy your share of the business.

The cover does not belong to you, the business owner, and you cannot state what will happen to the proceeds in your will.

The will

You can only direct in your will how the proceeds of your shares should be distributed.

You should also not try to set the value of your business in your will - the buy-and-sell agreement is the document for that, Harten says.

He suggests that your shareholder agreements or buy-and-sell agreements are reviewed by a legal adviser who also looks at your will to ensure there are no conflicting provisions.

Govender says it is important to monitor that the cover is aligned to the value of the business.

If the cover exceeds the value of the business, there could be donations tax implications.

A business can also take out key-man insurance on an owner - or even on someone who is not a shareholder but who is crucial to the business - to cover it from the losses it may suffer if you as the key person in the business die or are disabled.

This policy is owned by the business and the proceeds are paid out to it.

Says Gordon: "A key person might not be a co-owner but might be a particular employee who has skills and knowledge and relationships with suppliers and clients, which would cause great loss to the business if he or she died or became disabled."