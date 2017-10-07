Active investing: is it a gamble?

But Chester said the Coronation Equity Fund, the manager's oldest fund, had delivered a return of 2.7% above the index consistently over the past two decades. And Coronation's Top 20 Fund had delivered a return of 4.5% a year in excess of the index over the past 17 years, proving that active managers do outperform the market.

"This is not a flash in the pan; it is consistent generation of alpha," he said. Alpha refers to returns above the market, measured by an index based on the shares' market weighting.

Managers such as Coronation, Allan Gray and Foord consistently delivered alpha, Chester said. Coronation had about 15% of the retail unit trust market and Allan Gray about the same.

"Two managers have 30% of the market," he said, adding it proved it wasn't that difficult for investors to pick the top managers.

What should you be paying in investment fees?

Most South African investors have no idea what fees they pay, according to Nathan.

"If you're an active investor, chances are you've used an adviser to help you pick a fund or a combination of funds. Advisers typically choose an array of funds, which means you're paying [an investment platform] fee, adviser fee and a management fee, in which case your all-in fee, including VAT, is about 2.6%."

In an index fund, you can pay less than 1%. A 2% "fee advantage" over 40 years would be significant, Nathan said.

"If you invest R10000, earn a return of 8% and pay 2.6% in fees, your investment will grow by R83000 over 40 years.

"You won't see the compounded return, which is R134 000."

Had you invested your R10000 in an index fund with a fee of 0.6% and earned a return of 8% over 40 years, you would have paid R41000 in fees and earned R175000 in returns - more than double the amount earned on the investment with 2.6% fees.

Highlighting the impact of fees on return, Nathan quoted Vanguard founder John Bogle, the first index fund provider and now global leader in index funds: "Do you really want to invest in a system where you put up 100% of the capital ... you take 100% of the risk and you get 33% of the return?"

Comparing passive with active managers was like comparing a Tata with a Mercedes-Benz, Chester said. "When you buy an active fund manager that delivers returns, you buy something that is not the same as a passive fund; it is something more."